Features

Cite Websites
Citing a website is the easiest thing: Just paste the link, and Citationsy magically takes care of the rest.
Cite Papers
Just paste the DOI or the title of the paper and Citationsy will find everything about it fully automatically.
Cite Books
Have the ISBN handy? Just type it into Citationsy and it will find out all the details and add them to the bibliography for you.
Export References
You easily export your bib­liography in any style you want (seriously, Citationsy has over 1,500 styles built-in).
Create Bibliography
Use Citationsy to organize your references into different projects and bibliographies.
Any Format!
Get your bibliography in text form, ready to paste into any application. That way you don’t have to mess around with files and formats.
Citationsy costs $1 / month and does not renew automatically.
You only pay when you need it.
Start your 14 day free trial
No strings attached. No credit card required
About Citationsy
Citationsy is a no-nonsense reference collection and bibliography creation tool for people who value simplicity, privacy, and speed.
There are no ads, there’s no tracking, and I don’t sell or give your data to anyone.
I built the citation management software I wanted to exist in the world.
(Quick note: I say “software” but there’s nothing to download or install, it’s all in the browser)


Why does Citationsy cost money?
Citationsy costs money, there’s no way around it. I’ve made it as cheap as I can and still cover my costs. The price is $1 a month and you can pay à-la-carte. This means you can use it in months you need it and then stop using it when you don’t. Nothing ever automatically renews. Your references are kept safe in the meantime.

So, when you sign up you pay $1, and this gives you 30 days of using Citationsy. After the 30 days are up you can either pay another $1 to keep using, or take a break and continue the service at another time.
So if you write 4 papers a year, and they take you a month each to write, you can just pay for those four months.



Frequently Asked Questions

How does Citationsy work?
It’s astonishingly simple. You paste the link to the website you want to cite, or the ISBN of the book, or the title of the paper, or whatever, and Citations goes and find the information and create the reference. After you’ve added all the references you can export them in loads of styles and formats, depending on what you need.

Can I export my references in Harvard Style?
Yes

Can I export my references in Oxford Style?
Yes

What about DIN-1502?
Yep!

I found a missing style! What now?
Let me know and I will add it.

Can I export my references to a Word document?
Yes. Well, sort of. You can choose a style and then copy-paste the citations into any kind of document you want.
I think this is a way simpler solution than downloading it as a file.
So essentially Citationsy supports every kind of file format.

What do I get for my money?
Paying for things has a huge benefit: You know what’s what. There’s no weird business model in the background based on selling you textbooks, or giving your personal data to a marketing company, or trying to sell you text corretion software you don’t need.
I know that lots of startups offer you stuff for free, but the reason they can afford to do that is either because they make money through ads or because they have money from investors that they can spend on growing their business without having to make a profit. Well, I think advertising has no space in professional software used to get work done, and I don’t have any money from investors.

Does Citationsy send or give my data to anyone?
No. Everything you do is encrypted on our servers and is never given to anyone.

What about anonymized data? Is that given or sold to anyone?
No. Nothing is ever seen by anyone apart from me, and I only look at it in response to support requests or to fix bugs.

I can’t afford Citationsy, is there any way you can help me out?
Sure thing! Email me. I can’t promise anything though.

If you have questions I didn’t cover, I’d be happy to answer them.


