Frequently Asked Questions
How does Citationsy work?
It’s astonishingly simple. You paste the link to the website you want to cite, or the ISBN of the book, or the title of the paper, or whatever, and Citations goes and find the information and create the reference.
After you’ve added all the references you can export them in loads of styles and formats, depending on what you need.
Can I export my references in Harvard Style?
Yes
Can I export my references in Oxford Style?
Yes
What about DIN-1502?
Yep!
I found a missing style! What now?
Let me know and I will add it.
Can I export my references to a Word document?
Yes. Well, sort of. You can choose a style and then copy-paste the citations into any kind of document you want.
I think this is a way simpler solution than downloading it as a file.
So essentially Citationsy supports every kind of file format.
What do I get for my money?
Paying for things has a huge benefit: You know what’s what.
There’s no weird business model in the background based on selling you textbooks, or giving your personal data to a marketing company,
or trying to sell you text corretion software you don’t need.
I know that lots of startups offer you stuff for free, but the reason they can afford to do that is either because
they make money through ads or because they have money from investors
that they can spend on growing their business without having to make a profit.
Well, I think advertising has no space in professional software used to get work done, and I don’t have any money from investors.
Does Citationsy send or give my data to anyone?
No. Everything you do is encrypted on our servers and is never given to anyone
.
What about anonymized data? Is that given or sold to anyone?
No. Nothing is ever seen by anyone apart from me, and I only look at it in response to support requests or to fix bugs.
I can’t afford Citationsy, is there any way you can help me out?
Sure thing! Email me
. I can’t promise anything though.
If you have questions I didn’t cover, I’d be happy to answer them
.